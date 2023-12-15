Redwood Materials welcomes a new Chief Supply Officer

By

Redwood Materials welcomed a new Chief Supply Officer from the Tesla family recently. Tesla alum Christ Lister recently announced his new Red Materials role via Linked In.

Christ Lister has extensive experience. He worked at Tesla as the Director of Gigafactory Operations between 2017 and 2018 and as Vice President of Operations between 2018 to 2022 between 2018 and 2022. Before Tesla, Lister worked at PepsiCo for 22 years as Director of Manufacturing, Senior Director of Operations, and Senior Director of Manufacturing and Warehousing.

“My journey has uniquely equipped me to blend the dynamic nature of startup environments with the sophistication required to lead operations in established organizations. Now, I’m eager to bring this fusion to Redwood Materials, collaborating with JB Straubel and the visionary leadership team.

“Redwood Materials is committed to driving innovation to increase battery recycling and the supply of domestic, sustainable battery materials. I am thrilled to be joining this team and enthusiastic about working to reduce the environmental impact, cost, and supply chain risks of the products that will build our sustainable future,” said Lister in his LinkedIn announcement.

The CEO of Redwood Materials, JB Straubel, replied to Lister’s announcement, saying:

“I’m thrilled to work with you again, Chris! We have an incredible opportunity and challenge ahead of us to invent and build the world’s closed-loop battery supply chain and recycling industry. It is complex technology and automation mixed with massive scale and material flow. It is startup speed mixed with huge industrial facilities. All with a fundamental dedication to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. Overall, a perfect fit for your passion and expertise! The future is exciting.”

Lister will enter Redwood Materials just as the company plans to expand its scope to recycling batteries from stationary storage units. The Straubel-led company has started looking into decommissioning and recycling stationary storage as it considers long-term battery circularity. Last month, it worked with Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) to decommission a first-generation storage energy project by the Anatolia Solar Initiative.

Earlier this year, Redwood Materials received a $2 billion conditional commitment from the United States Department of Energy (DOE). In the summer, the company raised $1 billion in Series D shares in an equity funding round.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Redwood Materials welcomes a new Chief Supply Officer