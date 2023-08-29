JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials raises $1 billion in funding round

By

Redwood Materials, a battery recycling startup founded and led by Tesla co-founder, former CTO, and current Board Member JB Straubel, has announced the completion of its most recent equity funding round. The funding round raised over $1 billion in Series D shares, and it was co-led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund, and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

As noted by the battery recycling startup, the Series D funding will be used to continue building the company’s capacity. This should expand the domestic battery supply chain and allow Redwood’s customers, such as Panasonic from Tesla’s Giga Nevada facility, to purchase sustainable battery materials that are made in the United States.

Redwood noted that it remains dedicated to the expansion of its collection of end-of-life batteries, which should increase the company’s capability to refine and recover higher quantities of key components. “With this additional capital, we’ll continue to assemble an industry-leading technical team, ensuring top-notch execution in sustainable battery materials production,” Redwood noted in a press release.

As of writing, Redwood has raised almost $2 billion in equity capital, together with a $2 billion loan commitment from the US Department of Energy.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management issued a statement about the battery recycling company’s recent funding round. As per Sebastien Gagnon, a Managing Director in Private Equity within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Redwood has the potential to be a prominent player in the battery materials segment.

“As the electrification megatrend continues to accelerate, building a local sustainable battery materials supply chain is more important now than ever. We believe the Redwood team is well-positioned to become a leader in the battery materials industry. We look forward to working with the company in the coming years and leveraging our firm’s global platform to support Redwood’s growth, which we believe will play an important role in the ongoing energy transition,” he said.

Dipender Saluja, Managing Partner, Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund, also shared some thoughts about the funding round and the battery recycling startup.

“Having invested in electric cars and airplanes, battery technology, and power electronics for over two decades, we’ve had a front-row seat to the evolution of clean energy technology and electric mobility. Redwood Materials emerges as one of the most pivotal companies in this space. Our journey with JB, beginning with his transformative work at Tesla, feels like it’s come full circle with our investment in Redwood. Their commitment to creating a sustainable battery materials supply chain is not only an impressive continuation of that legacy but also a crucial step for our clean energy future,” Saluja said.

