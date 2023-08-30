By

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has noted that the company’s electric car business, Ampere, will be spun off from the rest of the company on November 1, 2023. The estimated date for Ampere’s initial public offering is spring 2024.

While Ampere will be a separate legal entity from the Renault Group following its IPO, the electric vehicle unit will remain 100% owned by Renault. The Renault CEO did not provide an exact date for Ampere’s IPO, though he noted that the company will see if the conditions are right to enter the market.

“So we separate, and then we see if we have the right conditions to enter the market,” de Meo said. The CEO also noted that Renault’s top management wants to ensure some flexibility for the IPO’s date. As noted in an electrive report, however, an investor for the IPO had already been identified, with alliance partner Nissan expected to invest 600 million euros in Ampere.

The Japanese automaker is expected to get a seat on Ampere’s board with its investment, but it will receive less than 10% of Ampere shares. De Meo will become the CEO of Ampere, and the management team will include Josep Maria Recasens as COO and Vincent Piquet as CFO. Ampere will have around 10,000 employees, one-third of whom will be engineers. The company will develop electric drives and software-defined vehicles.

The impending launch of Ampere shows that Renault is making a serious push into the electric vehicle sector. With Ampere in the picture, Renault is expected to usher in a reduction of costs for the company’s next-generation of electric cars. Ampere has other ambitious targets, such as an annual revenue growth rate of 30% by 2030.

Ampere is also looking to become profitable by 2025 and attain double-digit margins by the end of the decade. If Ampere performs as expected, the automotive sector could gain another strong player in the rapidly expanding EV market, benefitting consumers.

Renault targets spring 2024 IPO for electric vehicle unit Ampere