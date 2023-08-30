Tesla Supercharger stations in Australia open to non-Tesla EVs

By

Nearly half of all Tesla Supercharger stations in Australia have been opened to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) owners. The move marks a milestone in Tesla’s open Supercharger program.

Tesla opened 30 out of 63 Supercharger stations to non-Tesla (EVs). The Driven lists the following Tesla Superchargers as open to all electric vehicle brands:

Tuggeranong, ACT

Tailem Bend, SA

Mount Gambier, SA

Clare, SA

Berry, NSW

Blaxland, NSW

Campbelltown, NSW

Knockrow, NSW

Tenterfield, NSW

Wollongong, NSW

Bathurst, NSW

Dubbo, NSW

Hollydene, NSW

Narooma, NSW

Tamworth, NSW

Gympie, QLD

Rochedale, QLD

Toowoomba, QLD

Bendigo, VIC

Box Hill, VIC

Cann River, VIC

Colac, VIC

Geelong, VIC

Moe, VIC

Mornington, VIC

Shepparton, VIC

Yea, VIC

Warrnambool, VIC

Margaret River, WA

Williams, WA

Tesla Owners Club Western Australia provided a peek at the fees of the open Superchargers. For customers with a Supercharging Membership, the price to use a Supercharger stall on a non-Tesla EV is $9.99 per month. For those who aren’t members, Tesla charges $0.78 per kWh, and Idle fees are up to $1.00 per minute.

The Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program is currently available in the United States, Australia, France, The Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Iceland, Italy, Mainland China, and Türkiye. In its Q1 2023 Update Letter, Tesla Supercharger stations saw a 33% growth year-over.

Tesla’s charging infrastructure will likely grow exponentially since more automakers are adopting the company’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Tesla NACS is making its mark on the electric vehicle industry in North America. Recently, Texas stated it would require companies to include Tesla NACS connectors to electric vehicle stations across the state. EV charging providers must have Tesla NACS connectors to their stalls to be eligible for federal funding in Texas.

