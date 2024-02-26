Renault 5 €25,000 small EV unveiled at Geneva Auto Show

By

Renault unveiled the Renault 5 city car at an automotive show in Switzerland this week, with its latest electric vehicle (EV) being a small, affordable option for European markets.

As expected, the Renault 5 EV was unveiled at the Geneva International Auto Show on Monday, and it can now be seen on the automaker’s website. The vehicle is expected to be roughly €25,000, featuring a range of up to 400 km (250 miles) with the larger of two different battery configuration options. The EV is also the first launch to come from the Ampere group, Renault’s EV subsidiary.

You can watch the Renault 5 reveal video below.

Renault initially detailed plans for the R5 electric city car in 2021 for the first time, and the automaker says it took one less year to develop the EV, compared to its normal four-year development cycles.

The launch also comes at a time when many automakers are looking to debut more affordable models in the years to come, especially smaller EVs targeting the European city car sector, like the Renault 5. The EV will also be produced at

“It’s at the heart of the battle to reinvent European industry against competition coming from the East and the West,” said Renault CEO Luca de Meo ahead of the Geneva show (via Automotive News Europe). “With this vehicle we are proving that production in Europe, in France really is possible.”

Eventually, Renault also plans to re-launch its R5 Turbo as an EV with the 3E reboot, and the company has played a key role in helping to popularize EVs in European markets with its Zoe EV. Nissan also completed a stake sale of about 15 percent of Renault’s shares last November, and the French automaker is aiming for an IPO of Ampere sometime in the first half of this year.

