Revel expands NYC rideshare fleet with new EV, joining Tesla Model Y and 3

Revel is expanding its rideshare fleet in New York City with the addition of a new electric vehicle model: the Kia Niro.

Revel plans to add nearly 50 units of the Niro to its fleet of more than 230 Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, giving rides to New Yorkers in all five boroughs, parts of northern New Jersey, and all three major New York City Airports.

Revel has been looking to expand its fleet of EVs with additional models outside of Teslas for some time, Keith Williams, VP of Rideshare Operations for Revel, said. Diversification of the fleet is something that is needed as the EV sector continues to mature. However, Tesla vehicles “will remain the bulk of our fleet,” Williams added.

The Kia Niro packs 253 miles of range and has 201 horsepower thanks to a 64.8 kWh battery that also can be fast charged using Revel’s public charging stations.

It also has a five-star ANCAP safety rating, joining both the Model 3 and Model Y with top marks for crash safety, keeping riders and drivers safe in the instance of an accident.

Revel has worked long and hard to expand its fleet, expand its rideshare locations, and offer competitive and stable careers for rideshare drivers.

The company currently employs more than 850 New Yorkers under the W2 employment model. This gives them guaranteed hourly wages, health insurance, 401 (k) investments, and PTO, among other benefits.

It was not always a walk in the park for Revel to obtain its licenses for the first 50 Model Ys it added to its fleet. You can read all about that here.

