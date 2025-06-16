Tesla firmware shows new Model Y seat configuration is coming

Tesla firmware has been a great place for some to reveal what the company has in the pipeline, and a new seating configuration for the best-selling Model Y looks to be on the way.

Last week, we reported that Tesla was already hinting toward a 7-seater configuration of the Model Y in a promotional email it sent to those on its contact list.

However, firmware revealed by Tesla hacker greentheonly is showing that a new seating configuration is on the way — a six-seater:

The much rumored about 6-seater Model Y made an appearance in the firmware.

The much rumored about 6-seater Model Y made an appearance in the firmware.

Unlikely to be China-only as some of the speculations said. Some weird "slow down to save energy, people typically drive this much slower here to save %%" nav suggestions. — green (@greentheonly) June 16, 2025

Green says the configuration would not be available in China-only, and will be potentially for sale in other markets as well.

The six-seat and seven-seat configurations of the Model Y were available in the Legacy version of the vehicle, but were met with mixed reviews, as many complained about the lack of legroom in the third row.

This was something that was a real concern for many of those owners who needed something larger than the traditional five-seat variant, but did not want to buy the much more pricey Model X.

We’ve covered the size of that third row on several occasions.

Some owners even took the idea of having a seven-seater into their own hands:

Tesla did not explicitly announce a six-seater configuration of the Model Y, but Lars Moravy, the company’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, said the seven-seater would come to production later in 2025.