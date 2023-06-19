Rimac pushes two more Nevera hypercar EVs to U.S. customers

By

Rimac delivered two more Nevera hypercar electric vehicles, it announced today, with the second and third units making their way to customers in Naples, Florida.

They became a part of two of the nation’s most significant car collections: the Triple F Collection and the Ash Crest Collection.

The Triple F Collection is owned by Dave, Jordan, and Jason Frecka and features 40 of the world’s most exotic supercars and hypercars, showing off the collection to over 190,000 followers on Instagram. From Bugattis to Ferraris, the newest addition is a Pearlescent finish Nevera paired with Light Blue leather seats and Dark Blue interior.

Meanwhile, the Ash Crest Collection took delivery of a Stratos Blue Nevera with a Stage 2 carbon finish in glossy tinted Cyan. It has a distinct contrast of colors, as its white leather seats and yellow stitches parallel the graphite finish and yellow calipers that are paired with Infinitus wheels.

Mate Rimac personally attended the handover event on June 17 at “The Event III,” hosted by Triple F Foundation, which raised over $100,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

These are the second and third deliveries of the Nevera in the United States so far, and Rimac believes there will be many more that will make their way to customers over this year and next.

Mate Rimac also commented on the delivery of Neveras in the U.S. market:

“The US market has been instrumental in the development and success of Nevera, and we’re honored to see that our cars are being delivered into the collections of real automotive enthusiasts. The Ash Crest Collection and Triple F Collection are comprised of the rarest and most admired performance cars in the world right now, and it’s a great endorsement of what we’ve spent years developing and refining, that they feel Nevera deserves a place among them.”

The first delivery of the Rimac Nevera took place last week at Manhattan Motorcars, and was the first unit to be delivered to a customer in the U.S.

