The NHTSA is hitting the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with a safety probe of nearly 40,000 units after reports of the vehicle completely losing power were reported by owners.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has received over 30 complaints describing a loss of motive power in 2022 model year Ioniq 5 electric vehicles.

“Many consumers report a loud pop noise followed by a warning displayed in their dashboard and immediately experience a loss of motive power that ranges from a reduction to a complete loss of motive power,” the NHTSA’s Open Investigation said. “ODI conducted several owner interviews confirming a range of loss of power and varying time intervals between the warning message and loss of power.”

Hyundai told the ODI that the failure is related to the Integrated Control Charging Unit (ICCU), which is responsible for powering both the hybrid vehicle and low voltage 12V battery.

There is the presence of an over-current within the ICCU, which is damaging transistors. This ultimately results in the inability to recharge the 12V battery.

39,559 Ioniq 5 vehicles from 2022 are estimated to make up the population of the issue.

There are no instances of crashes or injuries, but one owner said their vehicle was traveling at 75 MPH on the highway, and the advanced highway assist feature was activated. The vehicle was suddenly “completely unresponsive,” and the driver was forced to coast to a stop on the side of the highway.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets hit with NHTSA safety probe