Rimac delivers its first Nevera EV hypercar in the U.S.

Rimac Automobili has delivered the first Nevera electric vehicle hypercar in the United States through a New York-based dealer in Manhattan Motorcars. The Rimac team was there to watch the groundbreaking initial delivery of the Nevera, which is one of the fastest cars on Earth.

Limited to just 150 planned units, the Nevera is built by Rimac in Croatia at Bugatti-Rimac Headquarters. It features a 120 kWh battery pack and 300 miles of range, but those are not the focus of the vehicle.

The Nevera is currently the fastest production car with a top speed of 256 MPH, achieving 0-60 MPH in just 1.74 seconds, which caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said the next Roadster will be faster and better.

However, the Roadster is several years late and hopefully will be produced next year. Until then, the Rimac Nevera will reign supreme unless another newcomer takes over.

The initial U.S. delivery comes to a buyer that ordered the vehicle in Gunpowder Gray paint with a pearlescent finish. It is capped off by Gunmetal Infinitus wheels and gloss black calipers.

“The US often leads the world when it comes to embracing new innovations in automotive performance,” Hendrik Malinowski, Buggati Rimac’s Commercial Director, said.”We’re witnessing this phenomenon with the Nevera as American buyers are flocking to secure their place in history. Congratulations to our first US customer, who had the foresight to recognize the Nevera’s immense potential during its early development. They are now rewarded with the incredible honor of being the inaugural Nevera driver in the USA, and the proud owner of the fastest-accelerating road car in the world.”

The Rimac Nevera costs a cool $2.2 million and has over 1,800 horsepower, making it a marvel of automotive engineering. The first U.S. delivery marks a major step forward for Rimac and an incredible piece of automotive history making it to the United States.

