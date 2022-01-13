Rivian’s Georgia plant site plan details: 144 chargers, Adventure Trail, and more

By

It appears that Rivian has some big plans for its upcoming Georgia plant. As hinted at in a recently shared site plan and map of the project, Rivian’s Georgia site would be an expansive facility that would comprise several massive buildings that span millions of square feet each, as well as interesting sections such as an “Adventure Trail” and a large 144-stall charging station for outbound vehicles.

The plans were shared with Teslarati by the Rivian Owners‘ forum. As could be seen in the plans, Rivian’s Georgia plant has a total proposed square footage of 19,620,000 square feet within a 1,978-acre parcel of land. That’s quite an impressive piece of real estate and a significant step up from the company’s existing plant in Normal, Illinois. In comparison to the Georgia complex, the Normal plant was previously a Mitsubishi factory that was simply acquired by Rivian.

Rivian Georgia Plant Site Plan

A look at the plans for the Georgia facility suggests that Rivian is being quite ambitious with its next electric vehicle production site. The complex, after all, will not only have facilities dedicated to the production of electric vehicles. It would also include an onsite delivery center, as well as an impressive 144 electric vehicle charging stalls for outbound vehicle preparations. A dedicated training facility and an event center would also be built.

Perhaps most interestingly, however, Rivian’s plans also include an “Adventure Trail” close to the complex’s test track. Few details are available about the “Adventure Trail” itself, though the site plans suggest that it would be set up in a wooded area within the 1,978-acre complex. Needless to say, Rivian employees, and perhaps some customers as well, would likely appreciate the onsite “Adventure Trail” in the Georgia site.

Rivian has captured the market’s interest as a company that may have the potential to be the next big electric vehicle maker. So far, the company is dealing with some growing pains as it tries to ramp the production of its first consumer products, the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, as well as its electric Amazon delivery van.

After a successful debut in the stock market last November, Rivian currently stands as a company with a valuation of $73 billion as of writing. The electric truck maker also recently announced that it had successfully produced a total of 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021. Among this number, 920 were delivered to customers before the end of the year.

