Rivian ends 2021 with 1,015 vehicles produced, COO retires from company

In a recent press release, Rivian announced that it had officially produced a total of 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021, 920 of which were delivered before the end of the year. The update comes as news emerged that the company’s chief operating officer, Rod Copes, had retired from Rivian in December 2021.

Considering that Rivian has only just started delivering its first vehicles like the R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV, and its Amazon delivery van, the company’s 1,015 deliveries in 2021 is nothing to scoff at. Rivian, after all, announced before the end of the year that it would likely fall “a few hundred vehicles short” of its 2021 vehicle production target, which was set at 1,200 units.

The recent updates — particularly the departure of Copes — appear to have adversely affected RIVN stock. Rivian shares dropped about 2.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday as news of the COO’s departure continued to spread online. As of writing, Rivian shares are trading at $80.93 per share, which is far below its all-time high in November when RIVN traded at nearly $180 per share but still enough to give the company a market cap of over $71 billion.

Interestingly enough, the departure of Rivian COO Rod Copes was extremely understated. While a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the executive’s departure had been planned for months and that his duties had already been absorbed by Rivian’s leadership team, there had been no press release announcing the COO’s retirement when he left in December.

Rivian would likely have its hands full this 2022. The company is expected to ramp the production and deliveries of the R1T and the R1S. Deliveries of its Amazon electric delivery van are expected to increase as well. The electric truck market is also poised to become more competitive this year, with vehicles like the Ford F-150 Lightning and possibly the Tesla Cybertruck starting their customer deliveries sometime in 2022.

