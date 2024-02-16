Rivian R2 reportedly spotted charging next to an R1S

By

A Rivian R2 vehicle was reported spotted charging next to an R1S at an Adventure Network site.

An alleged photo of the Rivian R1 was posted on Reddit. Many Rivian enthusiasts speculated—and still are—that the photo was AI-generated and isn’t real. However, Moderator CarterGee from the r/Rivian subreddit talked with the original poster of the alleged R2 photo.

“This humble mod’s opinion is that the photo is not fake or AU. There are multiple other shots of what appears to be a promotional shoot that features the same two vehicles. As others have said, zooming in 20x on a phone can create blurred lines and smoothing that can create a distorted image,” commented r/Rivian Mod CarterGee.

If we consider the photo as a real sighting of Rivian’s upcoming R2 vehicle, we can make a few observations. The R2 in the photo is beside a Rivian R1S, revealing the size differences between the two cars.

The Rivian R2 appears to be as long as the R1S or slightly shorter, hinting that it might be quite spacious in size despite being smaller than the R1S. Another observation that Rivian enthusiasts was that the R2’s charging port is on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. It also doesn’t have chrome on its roofline like the R1S and has a different wheel design.

Rivian already announced that it will the R2 vehicle via livestream on March 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST. Documents from the Laguna Beach City Council hinted that Rivian is planning a launch event at its recently renovated Laguna Beach Movie Theater.

Teaser photos of the R2 have hinted that the new Rivian vehicle will indeed have a similar silhouette to the R1S as the recent sightings suggest. The teaser photos also showed that the R2 has slightly smaller “stadium headlights” and a more rounded light bar.

