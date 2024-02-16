SpaceX’s $100M Starbase industrial factory “already well underway:” Elon Musk

By

SpaceX is expanding its South Texas operations with a $100 million project at its Starbase complex in Brownsville. The project, simply called “SpaceX Starbase Office,” will see the construction of an industrial complex that would be large enough to fit 15 football fields.

Details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shed light on the project’s scope. As per SpaceX’s filings, the project will be located at 52190 San Martin Blvd. in Brownsville, at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica Beach, as noted in a report from Valley Central.

The project will include the construction of a five-story office mezzanine as an addition to a “special use industrial factory” that features roughly 1 million square feet of space. The project has an estimated cost of $100 million, and construction is expected to begin on February 23, 2024. The facility has an estimated completion date of January 1, 2025.

It is already well underway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2024

Elon Musk has confirmed the project on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. As per the SpaceX CEO, the construction of the $100 million SpaceX Starbase Office “is already well underway.”

This expansion follows on the heels of another Brownsville investment announced by SpaceX last month. As noted by connectcre, SpaceX is also planning to invest $15 million in a new shopping center in Brownsville, Texas. The project is divided into two, the first of which is a $8.9 million initiative that includes a grocery store, retail shops, and a cafe.

The second half of the project costs $6.1 million, and it will involve the buildout of a restaurant with 3,500 square feet of indoor dining space. The restaurant would also feature an outdoor deck that will overlook the Rio Grande, which should provide patrons with some stunning views while they eat.

Construction of the shopping center and restaurant is expected to start on March 14, and their completion date is expected to be on December 31, 2024.

SpaceX’s $100M Starbase industrial factory “already well underway:” Elon Musk