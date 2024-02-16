By

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors company broke ground on its $2 billion South Carolina assembly plant.

Scout Motors’ new assembly is located in Blythewood, South Carolina. The $2 billion assembly plant spans 1,600 acres. Scout Motors estimated its South Carolina plan could generate 4,000 jobs in the area.

Scout Motors will be spearheading Volkswagen’s entry into the United States’ electric vehicle pickup truck. Scout Motors will produce next-generation all-electric pickup trucks and rugged SUVs at its new plant.

The South Carolina plant is expected to produce over 200,000 vehicles per year. Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2026. In December 2023, Scout President and CEO Scott Keogh shared that Scout Motors might debut its $40,000 SUV mule this year during the third quarter. At the time, Keogh commented that the company was very close to finishing the product’s design.

“What we’re doing here is relaunching an American icon and we’re doing it here in South Carolina, and we couldn’t be prouder of doing it here in this beloved place,” commented Keogh to WLTX.

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors was reportedly planning to invest in Detroit last year. The company is allegedly considering a $11 million investment in Detroit for a new Research and Development (R&D) Center. Scout Motors R&D Center was expected to create 200 jobs in the area.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors breaks ground on $2 billion assembly plant