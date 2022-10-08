Rivian recalls almost 13,000 vehicles, emphasizes safety as top priority

By

Rivian is recalling around 13,000 vehicles after discovering a minor structural defect, Bloomberg reported. In a letter to customers, CEO RJ Scaringe said that the recall was because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued. Although the issue has only been discovered in seven vehicles, the automaker is recalling 13,000 vehicles “out of an abundance of caution.”

Scaringe said that although the company has only seen the seven reports, “even one was too many.”

“It’s important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall,” he wrote. “In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully. I want to reiterate that this is extremely rare, but it does reinforce why we are acting with such urgency and caution.”

In a statement, Rivian said,

“The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible. We will begin immediately contacting affected customers to schedule appointments for inspections and repairs if needed. We will make any necessary adjustments free of charge at one of our service centers. The repair takes a few minutes to complete, and with customer collaboration, we have built out the capacity to complete the needed action in as little as 30 days. To date, we are not aware of any injuries that have resulted from this issue.”

Rivian customers should contact the company immediately if they hear excessive noise or experience vibration or harshness from the front suspension or even a change in steering performance. If customers don’t feel safe driving the vehicle, they customer has the option of having an employee service it remotely or come pick it up. Rivian will over loaner vehicles free of charge if a replacement part is needed.

Rivian customers can dial 1-855-RIVIAN5 (855-748-4265), to schedule a service appointment, and a Rivian employee will come to the customer. Or customers can bring their vehicle to a Rivian service center with no appointment needed. The automaker also plans pop-up locations in high-density areas as well.

