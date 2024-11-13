Rivian and Volkswagen expand joint venture in hopes of surviving EV transition

By

Rivian and Volkswagen announced today that the two companies would expand their joint venture and up the total investment to $5.8 billion — up from $5 billion — in an effort to survive the electric vehicle transition.

The companies announced that Rivian and VW Group Technology LLC, the name of the joint venture, hope to have cars equipped with Rivian’s electrical architecture and software technology stack.

This will enable the launch of Rivian’s R2 in the first half of 2026 and should support the “expected launch of the first models from the Volkswagen Group as early as 2027.”

CEO of Rivian RJ Scaringe said:

“Today’s finalization of our joint venture with Volkswagen Group marks an important step forward in helping transition the world to electric vehicles. We’re thrilled to see our technology being integrated in vehicles outside of Rivian, and we’re excited for the future. Rivian will continue to stay focused on creating best in class products and services that benefit our customers, helping to drive EV adoption.”

In June, the two companies announced that they would enter an up to $5 billion deal to help alleviate cash concerns and cut costs.

The deal has already become bigger than it was initially supposed to be.

The move seems to be an ideal thing to do for both companies. Rivian is still young and fighting for profitability, so any capital or outside investors that can help keep things afloat are welcome, especially if they are notable automotive giants like Volkswagen.

VW, on the other hand, has the capital but not the appeal or the prowess it once thought it would have with electric vehicles.

The German brand is planning to close plants and needs some sort of momentum to help it gain the notoriety it has with ICE vehicles in EVs. CEO of the VW Group, Oliver Blume, said:

“The partnership with Rivian is the next logical step in our software strategy. With its implementation, we will strengthen our global competitive and technological position. Today’s launch of the joint venture demonstrates the potential we want to leverage together in the coming years. We have a clear plan to offer our customers the best products and digital experiences at attractive prices through state-of-the-art development processes, innovative technological approaches, and a competitive cost base driven by synergies.”

Collaboration has already started between the two brands as well:

“Teams from Rivian and Volkswagen Group have already successfully demonstrated the potential of their collaboration. In just twelve weeks, the team developed an initial drivable demonstrator vehicle. A Volkswagen Group vehicle has been retrofitted to run on Rivian’s proven in-market zonal hardware design and integrated technology platform. The drivable demonstrator vehicle not only highlights the scalability and integration capabilities of both companies, but it also further proves the concept for the joint venture.”

