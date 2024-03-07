Rivian R2 unveiling: Features, specs, price, release date revealed

By

Rivian has unveiled the R2, its next-generation platform. The all-electric crossover is expected to bring Rivian into the next chapter of its growth as an automaker. It is also expected to allow Rivian to scale its operations, making it a mainstream automaker.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe presented the R2 to an enthusiastic audience. Following is a quick overview of the Rivian R2.

Exterior

The Rivian R2 looks very similar to the Rivian R1S. Just like the flagship SUV, it features a large frunk that could fit some luggage and gear. At the rear, the R2 includes some features that provide an open-air experience, such as quarter windows that pop out and a rear glass window that drops down. The drop-down rear glass of the R2 also makes loading items to the all-electric crossover’s trunk much easier.

Size-wise, Scaringe noted that the Rivian R2 is about 400 mm (15.7 inches) shorter than the R1S. A slide used in the presentation noted that the R2 has a length of 4715 mm (185.6 inches), a height of 1700 mm (66 inches), and a wheelbase of 2935 mm (115.5 inches). This should make the all-electric crossover easier to maneuver and drive. Its compact size should also help it fit in tight spaces and garages.

Interior

The Rivian executive noted that despite its more compact dimensions compared to the R1S, the R2 is designed to feel spacious inside. “It feels so inviting,” Scaringe said. Like the R1T and R1S that came before it, the R2 is also a vehicle that’s designed to be taken outdoors. It was thus no surprise to see that the R2’s second and first-row seats are capable of folding flat for an optimal car camping experience.

Much to the amusement of the audience, Scaringe noted that the R2 features two gloveboxes and Rivian’s trademark in-door flashlight. Steering wheel controls are dominated by two large scroll wheels, which is not unlike what’s used in the previous generation Tesla Model 3. Scaringe also noted that the R2 features 11 cameras and a suite of five radar sensors, four in the corners and one long range radar in front. The cameras and radar should help the Rivian R2’s planned self-driving features.

Specs

Scaringe did not share much about the Rivian R2’s specs, though he did state that the vehicle would be equipped with a battery pack comprised of 4695 cylindrical cells, which are larger than the 21 mm cells used in the R1 platform. It should also be noted that the Rivian R2 will feature a structural bombardment pack, which means that the top of the battery will be the floor of the vehicle itself.

The Rivian R2 will be offered in three versions: a Single Motor Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variant, a Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant, and a Tri-Motor variant with two motors on the back and one motor at the front. Scaringe noted that all three R2 variants are expected to achieve over 300 miles of range. The Tri-Motor R2 is expected to achieve a 0-60 mph time of less than 3 seconds.

Price and Release Date

The Rivian R2 is expected to start at $45,000. While Scaringe did not discuss details on the vehicle’s pricing, this amount is likely true for the entry-level RWD version. Still, $45,000 is quite competitive, as the Tesla Model Y, a best-selling all-electric crossover, starts at $43,990 before options today.

Scaringe noted that the Rivian R2 is expected to start deliveries in the second half of 2026. The vehicle will initially be built at Rivian’s Normal, IL facility.

Watch Rivian’s R2 unveiling in the video below.

