South Pasadena PD explains why Teslas are the best vehicles for police use

By

The South Pasadena Police Department has shared a video explaining why Teslas are the best vehicles for its fleet. As per the police department, Teslas are no longer simply a viable option for police use — they have become the best solution, period. The PD also teased an update on July 29, 2024.

The South Pasadena Police Department noted that Teslas have become the best option for its officers because they offer much better performance and significantly lower maintenance costs. Over the first year of their service, the department’s Model Y fleet did not have any maintenance costs at all.

“Tesla was not only a viable option, but it was the best option. We got a much better performing car that costs significantly less to maintain and fuel. Our admin fleet in the first year had absolutely no maintenance associated with it,” the police department noted.

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024

Explaining further, the South Pasadena PD noted that the biggest savings they have seen so far with their Tesla vehicles lies in energy costs, which are notably more affordable than gas. Of course, the Model Y’s combination of performance, safety, and tech contributes to the all-electric crossover’s advantage as well.

“Probably the biggest cost savings variable is cost of energy. It’s way less than what we’re paying in California for a gallon of gas. So, when you look at the entire package, it not only became a viable solution. It became the best solution as well,” the South Pasadena PD noted.

“Tesla was not only a viable option, but it was the best option – we got a much better performing car that costs significantly less to maintain & fuel.



Our admin fleet in the first year had absolutely no maintenance associated with it.”



🤝🚔 https://t.co/h9nluZ53uC — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) July 25, 2024

The South Pasadena Police Department seems to be at the forefront of the EV transition. Just recently, it was announced that EV management platform Standard Fleet and Tesla police vehicle maker UP.FIT have joined forces to create a solution that streamlines EV management for all-electric police fleets. South Pasadena PD is already adopting the use of Standard Fleet and UP.FIT vehicles in its operations.

“Adopting electric vehicles for police work presents a unique set of challenges along with opportunities to better serve our community with a cleaner, more reliable, and higher performance police fleet at lower costs over the long term. Standard Fleet technology gives us mobile access to all of our EVs to enhance our operations from dispatch, charging, maintenance, and analytics to keyless access for officers coming on- and off-duty,” Sergeant Tony Abdalla of the South Pasadena PD said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

South Pasadena PD explains why Teslas are the best vehicles for police use