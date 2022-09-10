SpaceX ramps hiring for T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership

By

SpaceX is ramping hiring efforts for its T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership. Last month, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced their new partnership to end mobile dead zones. According to a post from SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, there are three new positions that SpaceX is currently hiring for.

The job postings each mention SpaceX’s development of its Direct to Cell satellite network which will end the dead zones. In each of the job postings, SpaceX highlighted the importance of its new Direct to Cell satellite network.

“More than 20% of the United States and 90% of the Earth remain uncovered by existing wireless networks, negatively impacting communities around the world. Starlink was designed to connect the disconnected and this new product will greatly expand that mission, extending Starlink’s potential reach to billions of existing cellular devices. The applications range from connecting hikers in national parks, emergency workers such as firefighters, rural communities, remote sensors and devices, and people and devices in emergency situations.”

SpaceX is hiring a Direct to Cell partnerships manager, communications integration engineer, and senior software engineer. The latter role has more than one position needing to be filled.

Such emergency situations include those that leave communities without access to communications. Elon Musk specifically pointed this out during the announcement.

“Even if an entire region or country lost connectivity because of a severe hurricane or floods or fires or tornadoes, earthquakes–there’s so many natural disasters.”

“Even if all the cell towers were taken out your phone would still work.”

I wrote about my own experience with Hurricane Ida several times and personally, I’m excited about SpaceX, Starlink, and T-Mobile’s Direct to Cell network. As a T-Mobile customer, I can’t wait to test out the service when it becomes available on my device.

