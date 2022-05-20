Elon Musk to discuss SpaceX Starlink service for the Amazon with Brazil’s President

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday, May 20.

According to Barron’s, Bolsonaro previously stated that he had planned a private meeting “with a very important person who is recognized throughout the world.” He did not name Elon Musk, but a government source has leaked that Bolsonaro will be meeting with the Tesla CEO. The Brazilian President hinted that Musk “is coming to offer his help for our Amazon.”

In November 2021, the Brazilian government announced it was discussing secure satellite internet in the Amazon with SpaceX, another one of Musk’s companies. The Brazilian government stated that SpaceX’s Starlink technology could provide internet to indigenous communities, schools, and health centers in a press release.

Acharam que iríamos parar com o leilão do 5G? Não! Agora vamos buscar empresas de inovação para investirem no Brasil. Queremos que o país seja hub de inovação da América Latina com o 5G. Eu acredito no 🇧🇷! #LetsDoThis @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/s7G4spT94A — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) November 16, 2021

The negotiations between SpaceX and the government also included aid in detecting illegal deforestation. The Brazilian government noted that conservation organizations have used satellites in the past to track environmental changes.

“We’re looking forward to providing connectivity to the least-served people of Brazil,” Musk said in a video posted by Brazil’s Minister of Communications. “With better connectivity, we can help ensure the preservation of the Amazon.

