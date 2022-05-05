By

Starlink added a portability option for an additional $25 per month. The feature allows users to bring their satellite dishes with them to use Starlink’s internet service in areas where the company actively provides coverage.

“For an additional monthly fee of $25.00, you can move your Starlink to new locations within your continent to receive service anywhere Starlink provides active coverage,” noted Starlink in a notice to customers.

NEWS: Starlink has added a "portability" option for $25/mo that lets users take their dish with them anywhere in their continent and still receive service.



Note: Starlink says "Portability service is provided on a best effort basis" and isn't guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/aQiuvlaLLi — Dave Lee (@heydave7) May 5, 2022

It seems that people who subscribe to the service can unsubscribe with a click of a button, making it more flexible for users who only want to use the portability option during long trips.

The portability option brings Starlink closer to its ideal form. The initial idea for SpaceX’s Starlink was an internet service that could provide coverage to customers anywhere they go. It is also designed to provide high-speed internet access to remote areas.

Starlink has also been working on providing internet on commercial flights recently. It has already conducted a few tests on Delta Air Lines’ planes. Meanwhile, JSX and Hawaiian Airlines announced that Starlink internet service would be offered aboard their flights soon.

Starlink has also been incredibly useful in Ukraine, with officials lauding the satellite internet service for its portability and high-speed internet connection. Ukraine officials recently confirmed that Starlink now has about 150,000 daily users in the country.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk’s Starlink adds portability option for an additional $25 per month