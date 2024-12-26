By

SpaceX’s Starlink is reportedly talking with British Airways owner IAG SA. IAG owns Spain’s Iberia and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

According to the airline group’s Head of Innovation, Annalisa Gigante, the certification process is Starlink’s only obstacle to offering internet services aboard IAG aircraft. Gigante explained that US airlines can easily offer Starlink services aboard its aircraft because SpaceX’s internet connection has been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

However, European airlines must undergo a certification process to offer Starlink services. IAG’s Head of Innovation explained that British Airways must undergo a separate certification from Iberia to operate Starlink.

As per Fortune, a SpaceX spokesperson commented on the company’s discussions with IAG, stating: “This is not accurate.” The SpaceX spokesperson did not explain his comment or provide any other specifics about talks between the aerospace company and IAG.

IAG is also talking with Amazon’s Kuiper about aircraft internet services.

