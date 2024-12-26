By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) partnered with US renewable investor Excelsior Energy Capital to build energy storage projects in the United States.

As per their agreement, LGES’ US subsidiary, LG Energy Solution Vertech, will provide Excelsior with 7.5 GWh of fully integrated lithium-ion energy storage. The energy storage units will be used in Excelsior’s standalone and hybrid energy storage projects in the United States.

LGES Vertech is expected to start supplying Excelsior with energy storage units by April 2026, after it meets domestic content requirements in the United States.

“We selected LG Energy Solution Vertech because of their ability to support us throughout the project life cycle with exceptional services, software, and products. We also gain access to the full benefits of US manufactured products with this partnership,” said Excelsior Co-Founder and Partner Anne Denman.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

LG Energy Solution signs supply deal for 7.5 GWh storage units