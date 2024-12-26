Tesla Sweden takes a stand against union strike with new Superchargers

By

Tesla Sweden recently took a stand against union IF Metall using its Superchargers.

Tesla Sweden highlighted just how much the union’s actions and protests are inconveniencing everyone—even drivers outside the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla Sweden vs IF Metall

IF Metall’s strike against Tesla Sween has been going on for over a year now.

The EV maker is not just in conflict with IF Metall either, as other unions have implemented sympathy strikes to disrupt Tesla Sweden’s operations.

As a result of these sympathy strikes, some Supercharger stations that have been built by Tesla remain inactive even if the sites themselves are completed.

This was because some employees of companies responsible for connecting the Superchargers to the grid are forbidden from working with Tesla due to their collective agreements.

There are currently five new, completed Supercharger stations with 72 stalls that remain inactive across the country.

A single Supercharger in Sweden helps avoid approximately 60,000 kg of CO2 emissions annually.



Tesla Sweden’s jab

In what appears to be a jab against IF Metall and its allies, Tesla opted to post a clear message on its completed but inactive Superchargers.

“Here, all EV drivers could charge for emission-free travel, contributing to a sustainable Sweden,” Tesla wrote on its inactive Supercharger sites. The fact that the Superchargers are “Ready to Connect” was also highlighted.

Other Tesla Superchargers featured a message stating that one Supercharger in Sweden helps avoid approximately 60,000 kg of CO2 emissions annually.

Tesla also included a graphic of the company’s hedgehog mascot, which was wearing a vest that stated, “Thanks, I’m good.” The vest was worn by Tesla Sweden employees who did not participate in the union’s protests against the electric vehicle maker.

A potential Tesla lifeline

The refusal of local energy companies to connect Tesla’s completed Superchargers is reportedly under investigation by the Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate, as noted in a report from Allt Om Elbil.

As noted by the publication, local energy companies typically only deny the connections of installations like EV charging stations due to issues like lack of network capacity or other “specific reasons.”

It then remains to be seen if IF Metall’s protests against Tesla qualify as valid “specific reasons.”

The investigation is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

What they’re saying:

Jerker Sidén, an analyst at the Energy Markets Inspectorate, shared some insights about the matter.

“That’s what we are investigating. Historically, we haven’t had many cases about denied connections. This is what we’re assessing now,” the analyst noted.

Tesla Director of Charging Max de Zegher also shared his thoughts on the matter in a post on X.

“We’re ready to turn on 72 Supercharger stalls for the holidays for all Swedish EV drivers. Superchargers are the most affordable charging, support all EVs, and are critical infrastructure to support peak travel days. Important for EV adoption in Sweden that current & future Superchargers get energized asap by utilities currently blocking us from opening them,” the Tesla executive wrote.

