SpaceX’s low-latency internet service, known as Starlink, is being called a “game-changer” for Carnival Cruiseline and its passengers, CEO Josh Weinstein said.

“Starlink has been a game-changer for the onboard connectivity experience our cruise lines deliver to their guests, and we’ve already seen a surge in guest satisfaction and positive feedback from the super-fast and reliable Wi-Fi service we provide onboard,” Weinstein said.

Starlink is currently available on all 90 of Carnival’s cruise ships, and it is being used to improve the guest and crew experience.

“We see this technology as a win-win-win – it provides our guests with more flexibility to stay as connected as they’d like on vacation, it allows our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and it enhances our onboard operational systems,” Weinstein added.

Installations were recently completed in a bid to provide faster service, greater capacity, and more reliable Wi-Fi for customers and crew alike.

In December 2022, Carnival first started rolling out Starlink on its cruise ships across its several brands, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

It is not the first time a Marine company has decided to utilize Starlink for its internet needs. Maersk announced last year it would use Starlink for its maritime operations to allow crew to have more reliable bandwidth to communicate with family.

