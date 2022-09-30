SpaceX brings Starlink service to Martinique & Guadeloupe

By

SpaceX recently announced that Starlink internet is available in Martinique and Guadeloupe, extending its reach even further in the Caribbean.

Martinique Internet Data

Martinique is an island that is also an overseas territorial collectivity of France in the eastern Caribbean Sea. In 2019, a public initiative was launched called the Martinique High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) project. HSBB aims to bring fibre-to-the-home technology to certain parts of the island.

The HSBB project encouraged internet connection in areas of Martinique designated as a “public initiative,” where private operators were not required to install their networks. The EU Commission explained that public initiative areas were not profitable enough for private operators.

As of January 2022, Martinique had 240,000 internet users with a total population of 374,400. Kepios calculated that Martinique’s internet users grew by 29,000 between 2021 and 2022. About 64.1% of the island’s population has internet access, and 35.9% remain offline.

SpaceX offers Starlink internet service in Martinique at download speeds of 200 Mbps and upload speeds of 100 Mbps. Starlink’s subscription service in Martinique costs $99.

Guadeloupe Internet Service

Guadeloupe is an archipelago of 12 islands in the Lesser Antilles chain of the Eastern Caribbean Sea. It’s also an overseas department and overseas region of France. The Guadeloupe Region aims to provide its entire population with high-speed internet at a reasonable price by 2025.

At the beginning of the year, Guadeloupe had 277,000 internet users with a population of 399,900. The archipelago’s internet users increased by 15,000 between 2021 and 2022. As of January 2022, 69.3% of Guadeloupe’s population used the internet, while 30.7% remained offline.

SpaceX is offering a similar Starlink service in Guadeloupe as in Martinique. A Starlink subscription in Guadeloupe costs $99.

SpaceX has been steadily expanding the reach of Starlink over the past few months. It recently brought Starlink to schools in the Amazon.

The high-speed internet service is already available on all continents, with more countries coming online through Starlink every month. SpaceX is currently in talks with Zambia’s president about Starlink service. The Philippines has also announced Starlink’s arrival in the country.

