SpaceX Starlink brings high-speed internet to Amazon schools

SpaceX is providing Starlink high-speed internet to schools in the Amazon region. Recently, Brazil’s Minister of Communications Fabio Faria tweeted an update about SpaceX and Starlink service in local schools.

In May 2022, Faria tweeted a short clip featuring Elon Musk. The pair announced ongoing negotiations between SpaceX and the Brazilian government about Starlink service.

Faria shared a photo of students connecting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk through Starlink’s internet system.

Musk replied to Minister Faria’s tweet, noting the critical role education plays in people’s lives and the significance of internet connection in education.

“Education is the path out of poverty and Internet access enables education,” noted Elon Musk.

SpaceX is also currently talking with officials in the Republic of Zambia about Starlink services in the country. The Special Assistant to the Republic of Zambia’s president noted that Starlink services would escalate the country’s position in the digital economy.

According to Norad, education helps combat the underlying structures of poverty and reduce it. Studies have noted that acquired basic skills, like reading, writing, and arithmetic, positively affect the incomes of marginalized populations. A UNESCO paper showed that education helps people escape chronic poverty and prevent poverty between generations.

Starlink to Prevent Deforestation

In May, Elon Musk and Faria also talked about detecting illegal deforestation in the Amazon with Starlink.

“We’re looking forward to providing connectivity to the least-served people of Brazil,” said Musk. “With better connectivity, we can help ensure the preservation of the Amazon.

