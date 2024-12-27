By

SpaceX’s $1.5 billion Starlink investment in Vietnam appears closer to receiving approval.

Vietnamese leaders have reportedly shown support for SpaceX’s Starlink investment plans. In September, SpaceX’s Senior Vice President for Global Business and Government Affairs, Tim Hughes, proposed a $1.5 billion investment plan for Starlink to Vietnamese President To Lam during the United Nations summit.

According to the Vietnam Briefing, Starlink has distinct competitive advantages in the Vietnamese market. Most internet service providers in Vietnam rely on submarine fiber optic cables, which connect the country to international networks. Reliance on submarine fiber optic cables makes connectivity a complex process.

In comparison, setting up a Starlink dish is simpler. It is also more convenient for people living in remote areas.

SpaceX’s Starlink investment in Vietnam gains support