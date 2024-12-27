Elon Musk named as Innovation Newsmaker of the Year

By

Elon Musk has been named by the Epoch Times as its Innovation Newsmaker of the Year for 2024. In a post explaining its award, the publication noted that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO simply dominated the innovation landscape this year.

This year’s awards were determined following Epoch Times’ survey of 6,367 readers. Musk was the runaway winner among the publication’s nominees, earning 96.5% of first-choice votes.

Why Musk won:

As per the publication, 2024 was a huge year for Musk and his companies. SpaceX saw milestones in both its Falcon and Starship programs. Tesla continued to reign as the world’s premier electric vehicle company. Neuralink also broke new ground by starting its human trials.

These, however, were only part of the reason why Musk was influential this year in the innovation sector.

That’s nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

What they’re saying:

As per the Epoch Times:

“Beyond his headline-grabbing achievements, Musk also spearheaded advancements in renewable energy and transportation infrastructure. In 2024, Tesla started producing prototype battery cells using dry cathode technology, a development that promises to deliver significant cost reductions and pave the way for more affordable electric vehicles.

“Also, Musk’s Starlink satellite network reached a new milestone in global internet coverage, bringing high-speed connectivity to underserved regions and fostering economic opportunities in remote areas.”

Other runner-ups:

Other people considered for the Innovation Newsmaker of the Year for 2024 award were Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Mads Krogsgaard of Novo Nordisk.

Other key tech figures such as Alex Karp of Palantir and Vivek Ramaswamy were also nominated.

Musk’s response:

Musk appears to have appreciated his award. In a post on X, the CEO responded with a simple “That’s nice” to a post about his latest accolade.

