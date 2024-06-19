SpaceX successful in most recent Starlink launch

By

SpaceX was successful in its most recent Starlink launch, which saw thirteen more satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities make their way into low Earth orbit on Tuesday evening.

The launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California around 8:40 p.m. PDT. It was the 20th orbital launch from Vandenberg so far in 2024.

SpaceX utilized Falcon 9 first-stage booster with tail number B1082 for this mission, its fifth. It has been called upon on three previous occasions to launch Starlink Satellites into orbit, as well as the launch of the United States Space Force-62 mission, which took place in April.

It carried the first Weather System Follow-on Microwave satellite, which can sense, store, and transmit microwave raw sensor data to “enable derivation of ocean surface vector wind, tropical cyclone intensity, snow depth, soil moisture, and sea ice characterization, supporting joint military operations and mission planning across the globe.”

Just eight-and-a-half minutes after liftoff, the B1082 Falcon 9 landed on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ droneship. It was the 93rd booster landing on OCISLY, and the 318th overall booster landing, according to SpaceFlightNow.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/oftsMhP728 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2024

SpaceX is leaning on the Direct-to-Cell satellites to help cell service be available in the most remote of areas, helping people communicate with others in undeveloped areas.

The company already has plans to help T-Mobile be the first cell service provider to gain access to the DTC satellites.

