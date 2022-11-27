By

Starlink is coming to Haiti to serve the rural and underserved communities with high-speed internet, Resscop & Delaporte, Inc. announced. The company stated that SpaceX/Starlink is officially registered in Haiti as “Starlink Haiti S.A.” and obtained a homologation permit to operate freely in Haiti “pursuant to the defined registered Ku-Band and the required frequencies.”

Resscop & Delaporte gave a special thanks to supporters involved with helping Starlink to provide wireless broadband internet service to Haiti. The team of Conatel worked tirelessly to make this happen, the company said.

The company issued the following statement:

“In today’s world, the need for complicated infrastructure is no longer the best economic advantage for underserved countries. The need to supply rural internet access with affordable service has never been more urgent, especially for locations where terrestrial technologies may not reach. Starlink has an active fleet of satellites orbiting the planet, providing consumer-based service.”

“Starlink has the capability and the means to support the infrastructure in the internet broadband service programs to the country, which in turn, will attract services to better support education, healthcare, business development, job creations, agriculture, attraction of international businesses, nearshoring development companies, and foreign direct investment.”

“Starlink’s services can further support enterprise, government and be complimentary to existing terrestrial telecommunications providers. Starlink is perfectly suited to support resiliency, redundancy and quick response communication needs during disasters. Starlink views the establishment of the Digital Acceleration program to be of extreme importance to Haiti’s underserved communities. Using reliable satellite broadband, like the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Starlink system, can help make affordable broadband a reality for Haiti.”

“Starlink’s services will provide Haiti a unique opportunity to leapfrog into the 21st century.”

“Starlink can provide connectivity that will help meet Haiti’s connectivity goals, reduce the infrastructure investment required to connect every last mile, and complement traditional internet providers’ service areas.”

“The strongest assets of Haiti are the people. Today, the people in rural areas of Haiti do not have readily available access to the internet. With Starlink’s services, the people will be provided the opportunity to obtain reliable internet services. They will be able to obtain remote jobs online, support call centers around the world and obtain vocational school programs directly from their home. They will be able to participate in innovative development programs that will advance their learning capabilities to support the economic development of the country. These services will help enhance the development of the economy of Haiti and its GDP.”

“The future development of Haiti is in the hands of those who are empowered to support its ecosystem.”

“Together, let’s make a difference. A Starlink system can either be purchased directly from Starlink’s website or through any approved, authorized reseller from the regulator (Conatel).”

SpaceX is currently accepting donations of Starlink terminals for several categories, including education and humanitarian efforts. Donors can donate to a Starlink cause or donate by choosing an organization and placing the order.

