By

Volkswagen recently teased the launch of the ID.AERO, its fully-electric sedan, in China. VW plans to position the ID.AERO in the premium midsize sedan segment worldwide.

“With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

“With our ACCELERATE strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US. ”

Concept Car Concept Car Concept Car Concept Car

The ID.AERO is built on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. It will be equipped with a 77kWh lithium-ion battery with a range of up to 620 km (WLTP) or 385 miles. With its aerodynamic design, the ID.AERO has a drag coefficient of 0.23.

The ID.AERO is the sixth member of Volkswagen’s ID.family, the brand’s all-electric lineup. The electric sedan will join VW’s ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and the ID.Buzz.

The German automaker marked the world premiere of the ID.AERO concept car in China recently. ID.AERO production is expected to start in Emden next year.

Volkswagen plans to start sales of the production ID.AERO in China by the second half of 2023. ID. The German automaker is planning to release two versions of the AERO in China. VW wants to become a leading supplier of sustainable vehicles in China, which the ID.family is well-positioned to provide.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen to launch all-electric ID.AERO sedan worldwide