Starlink is now available in Hungary through its official reseller Vannet Telekommunikációs Kft.

According to VG, Hungary’s internet connection is good, even by European standards. However, there are still areas of improvement in the industry.

In Hungary, the internet connection depend on cases and repeater towers that might not reach certain areas inside a home or business. As a result, companies or homes will subscribe to two internet providers, opening the way for Starlink services.

SpaceX is rapidly growing Starlink’s reach this year. Last week, news broke that Starlink was closer to reaching South Korea. Last month, the Philippines considered using Starlink during its 2025 midterm elections.

Starlink has proven to be useful time and time again. Most recently, it was praised by healthcare providers in Rwanda for enhancing their ability to deliver patient care. SpaceX’s internet services have also helped people who were impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Starlink reaches users in Hungary