Starlink services might be bound for South Korea by early 2025. Starlink’s availability in South Korea will depend on the local government’s moves regarding regulatory updates that will ensure a stable connection to SpaceX’s internet services without interfering with the providers already operating in the country.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT reportedly issued a 60-day public notice informing the public about amendments to technical standards. The changes aim to prevent frequency interference, ensuring smooth service for internet users.

Once the technical standards are amended, Starlink is one step closer to launching in South Korea. The Government is estimated to take about 3 to 4 months to approve Starlink Korea’s cross-board supply agreement with SpaceX. In addition, the Ministry of Government Legislation will have to review the supply agreement.

Local media outlet the Korea Post predicts that initial demand for Starlink services will be modest. It believes SpaceX will target underserved areas, such as islands, remote mountain regions, and maritime locations, to grow its Starlink market in South Korea.

South Korea is a well-connected nation in terms of internet service. The South Korean Government has prioritized high-speed internet, leading to many regulations and widespread use of services. According to Statista, the country is known for having one of the fastest internet networks worldwide. About 94% of South Koreans use the internet, hinting at the wide availability of services in the country.

