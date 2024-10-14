By

Over the weekend, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that Starlink services will remain free for the rest of 2024 in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Earlier this month, Musk announced Starlink would provide free service for 30 days in areas hit by Hurricane Helene.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) deployed Starlink to help communications at its Emergency Operations Center and the continuity of government in North Carolina. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump talked to Musk about getting Starlink services running for the people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Since helping with Hurricane Helene, SpaceX has gone beyond providing Starlink internet service…it has also started providing cellular services in North Carolina and areas affected by Hurricane Milton.

Extending the free period through end of year for those affected by the hurricanes https://t.co/NWIY6FZo0r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

SpaceX and T-Mobile requested Special Temporary Authority from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide Starlink Direct-to-Cellular (aka Starlink Cellular) to areas hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The FCC granted the companies’ request.

On Sunday, October 13, US President Joseph Biden visited Florida for the second time this month to see the impact of Hurricane Milton. While the storm weakened before landfall, it still dealt a heavy blow to the areas in its path. According to USA Today, entire neighborhoods were submerged in water, resulting in destroyed homes and at least 17 deaths.

“This is a team effort, folks,” President Biden said during his latest visit to Florida. “You made a big difference and have saved lives. But there’s much more to do. And we’re going to do everything we can to get power back in your home, not only helping you recover, but to help you build back stronger.”

maria@teslarati.com

