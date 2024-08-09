By

Starlink internet has reached over 50% of schools in Kazakhstan.

In a recent government meeting, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported that Starlink now offers its services in 1,731 out of 1,879 schools in the country. The Minister added that Starlink has set a new standard for internet services in Kazakhstan’s schools. Now, local internet providers are required to offer minimum speed of 100 Mbps to schools.

While Starlink has expanded its internet services significantly in Kazakhstan, there is still work to be done. Beisembayev noted that several regions, including Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, and Ulytau, still need improved internet connectivity.

Besides Kazakhstan, Starlink internet services are also available in Brazilian schools. In April 2024, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX would provide free Starlink internet to schools in Brazil after the local government decided to suspend all its contracts with the aerospace company.

In 2022, SpaceX fillings suggested that the company aimed to provide Starlink internet to school buses in the United States.

“SpaceX is committed to ensuring access to high-speed, low-latency broadband service to benefit American students as quickly as possible, not only at home but on their way to and from school. In fact, SpaceX has prioritized connecting otherwise unserved schools and libraries in the most remote parts of the country, including on Tribal lands,” commented the company.

