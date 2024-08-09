By

The Tesla Cybertruck orders were officially opened to customers in Canada. At the same time, Tesla rolled out Cybertruck test drives in the United States and Canada with no reservations required.

The Tesla Cybertruck starts at CAD$137,990 in Canada with the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Foundation Series. Tesla also offers the Cyberbeast Foundation Series for CAD$165,990. According to multiple reports on X, Tesla Cybertruck purchases in Canada are subject to a 20% luxury and 15% sales tax.

Tesla is expected to start Cybertruck deliveries in Canada by October 2024. The company has sent a few emails to customers and employees in Canada, inviting them to reserve a Cybertruck.

Tesla reaffirmed its plans to launch the Cybetruck in Canada last month. Transport Canada teased the Tesla Cybertruck’s arrival in Canada when it issued an exemption for the all-electric pickup truck.

Tesla launches Cybertruck Canada Sales & Test Drives