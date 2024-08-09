By

Martha Stewart admitted in a recent interview she is a fan of Tesla and other electric vehicle companies like Rivian, but said she is “pissed” at Elon Musk.

We wonder why.

Stewart, who is well-known for her decades of work as a celebrity chef and homemaker, recently spoke with CNBC about EVs, what she drives, and why she supports them. However, she also had a few words for Musk:

“I have been an investor in Google, Apple, the big tech stocks. Tesla, I loved Tesla. I’m pissed at Elon Musk.”

Stewart suggested Musk “better get back to work in certain areas.”

Admitting she owns two EVs, one of which is a Mercedes-Benz EQS and has a third, a Rivian R1T, on order, Stewart is very supportive of electric cars and what they do. She suggested more people should commit to owning an electric car because of their environmental strength, but it seems she definitely has a bone to pick with Musk.

It’s interesting, to say the least, because, according to Fox’s coverage of Stewart’s interview, she never specified exactly what she meant by getting “back to work in certain areas.”

We would have to assume it has something to do with Musk’s very vocal political perspectives, but investors have also been critical of his attention to X, the social media platform he purchased, or perhaps his focus on projects outside of Tesla.

There is no questioning that Musk has had some focus on other parts of his businesses, and perhaps he has made many investors uncomfortable with his political views and his attention to other things. But the majority of investors probably don’t feel this way considering he has recently had his $56 billion pay package ratified once again at the recent Shareholder Meeting.

