Starlink to provide service to Mexico’s state energy firm

Starlink won a bid to provide internet services for Mexico’s Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE). Starlink will provide CFE with the infrastructure to roll out internet services across rural Mexico.

Starlink’s contract with Mexico’s state energy firm is valued between 887.5 million pesos ($51 million and 1.8 billion pesos ($101 million). It will provide internet services through December 2026. The contract started in October 2023.

According to official documents, Starlink won the tender because it “offered the best conditions in terms of price.”

Starlink connection has proven helpful in rural areas across the globe. SpaceX rolled out Starlink’s internet service in several countries this year, including Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Earlier this year, SpaceX started slashing the prices of Starlink hardware in a few countries worldwide. The price reductions made Starlink more accessible. For example, in Australia and New Zealand, SpaceX launched a limited-time offer for Starlink. SpaceX offered an incredible deal of AU/NZ$199 for Starlink hardware, down from AU$924 in Australia and NZ$1,040 in New Zealand.

In September, SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Jonathan Hofeller shared that the company was no longer losing money on producing Starlink terminals.

“We were subsidizing terminals, but we’ve been iterating on our terminal production so much that we’re no longer subsidizing terminals, which is a good place to be,” said Hofeller.

