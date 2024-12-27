By

CoinEx Charity recently deployed its third Starlink unit as part of its Bridge to Hope campaign, which seeks to help communities hit by natural disasters.

The Starlink unit was given to the Municipality of Agoncillo, Batangas—one of the areas severely impacted by Typhoon Kristine, reported The Manila Times.

Residents of Agoncillo were cut off from resources when a bridge connecting it to surrounding areas was destroyed during the typhoon. Communications lines were also down during Typhoon Kristine, making it difficult to call for help or contact family and friends.

“During typhoons, reliable internet access becomes a lifeline, but it’s often the first to go as all lines are broken. This Starlink unit is a big help to our community, ensuring we can stay connected even in times of crisis,” said Mayor Atty. Cinderella Valenton-Reyes of the Municipality of Agoncillo.

Starlink has proven its mettle during typhoons and hurricanes. It was also deployed in the United States after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. SpaceX’s internet services have also been helpful in the healthcare industry, particularly in Rwanda.

