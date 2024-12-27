By

Starlink recently received a license to use radio frequencies in France by Arcep (the French Electronic Communications, Postal, and Press Distribution Authority).

In a press release published before Christmas, Arcep amended the frequency license it awarded to Starlink Internet Services Limited.

“In light of the contributions received, Arcep issued Decision No. 2024-2687 which it is publishing today and which amends Decision No. 2022-1102, awarding a licence to use radio frequencies to the firm Starlink Internet Services Limited, to establish and operate a network to provide a fixed satellite service open to the public. This license authorises Starlink to use the “STEAM-1B” system in addition to the previously authorised system,” Arcep stated.

Between June 19 and July 19, 2024, Arcep received public consultation over Starlink’s request for authorization to carry out communications between its non-geostationary satellite systems (named STEAM-1B and USASAT-NGSO-3X), fixed earth stations, and earth stations in motion. After the launch of Arcep’s public consultations, Starlink edited its request o include only the “STEAM-1B” system.

