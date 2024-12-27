By

Tesla Q4 2024 results are expected to be released sometime next week, around January 2, 2025. A few TSLA analysts have shared their predictions about Tesla’s Q4 2024 results.

For 2024, Tesla aims to surpass its 1.8 million vehicle sales in 2023. Analyst consensus predicts that Tesla will report deliveries of around 511,000 units in the fourth quarter. Thus far, Tesla has delivered 1,293,656 units from the first quarter to Q3 2024. If it delivers precisely 511,000 Tesla vehicles in the fourth quarter, the company would match its sales last year.

Barclays analysts estimate that Tesla will deliver around 515,000 units in the fourth quarter. However, Barclays also highlighted that Tesla’s delivery numbers have limited weight in shaping Tesla.

“Investors overwhelmingly agree that the importance of this Q4 volume print is relatively lower than normal,” said analysts at the investment bank.

Despite its prediction, Barclays also stated that “a slight near-term volume miss would likely dampen Tesla’s AV/AI push.” The bank mentioned that Tesla’s Unsupervised FSD launch in 2025 might be affected.

What are your predictions for Tesla’s Q4 2024 and full-year results?

Tesla Q4 2024 analyst delivery predictions