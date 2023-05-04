Tesla’s Elon Musk shows support for Ford

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently supported Ford, a supposed rival, by complimenting the all-electric F-150 Lightning and the legacy automaker’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy. Musk’s support highlights Tesla’s ultimate goal for the auto industry.

Musk replied to a tweet by @realMeetKevin, which compared Ford’s net EV income and projected net EV income to Tesla’s net margin. Meet Kevin noted that Ford’s net EV income is -40%, and its projected net EV income was also negative. The Twitter user complimented Elon Musk and the Tesla team for achieving a positive net margin.

Always tough with margins for new vehicle lines, especially when there are major technology shifts.



I think Ford’s overall strategy with EVs is smart.



The electric F-150 (Lightning) has high demand. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2023

Ford announced a new $1.5-$2 billion restructuring plan to reach EV profitability. Ford plans to exit unprofitable locations, cut its headcount, and establish a new staffing structure to reduce costs and increase output as part of its restructuring efforts.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently commented on Elon Musk and Tesla’s price cut strategy, noting that Musk’s ‘aggressive’ pricing strategy might be inspired by Henry Ford and the Model T. Farley echoed Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’ question during the TSLA Q1 2023 earnings call.

Musk’s recent show of support for Ford and his compliment for the F-150 Lightning suggests that Tesla isn’t worried about the competition and remains focused on its ultimate goal: a sustainable energy economy.

During the last earnings call, Elon Musk emphasized that Tesla does not actively try to “destroy” its competitors.

“Certainly, we want all EVs to succeed too. We just want to say that. We’re not launching malicious attacks to try to crush others. Definitely not. We’re opening up Superchargers. We’ve made our patents available for free,” Musk stated. “We’re trying to be helpful here. We’re not out to destroy competitors or anything like that. We’re trying to help competitors, frankly, in any way that we can,” he explained.

