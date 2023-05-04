By

The Boring Company (TBC) received approval from Clark County for 18 additional stops for the Vegas Loop, the company’s expansive tunneling system throughout Sin City.

In March, Teslarati reported that TBC submitted applications to increase the size of the Vegas Loop to 65 miles of tunnels with 69 stations. Recently Clark County Nevada announced the commissioners approval for 18 new stations accounting for 25 miles of tunnels.

Expanding the "Vegas Loop" underground transportation system.#ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved new @boringcompany plans for 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels (red on attached map), further extending the Vegas Loop out from the Las #Vegas Strip corridor. pic.twitter.com/MTnVtZmGOx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 3, 2023

The new stops would extend the Vegas Loop further into the Las Vegas Strip corridor. Elon Musk’s tunneling company initially planned for the Vegas Loop to feature 29 miles of tunnels with 51 stations.

Some of the new stations will be located in Chinatown, Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, Town Square Las Vegas, Harmon Square, and multiple stations at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). A few months ago, the tunneling company received approval to purchase a parcel of land, consisting of 1.3 acres near the Thomas & Mack Center.

As of this writing, the Vegas Loop connects to TBC’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop, a different tunneling system that connects the halls of the convention center. The Vegas Loop is also connected to a station in Resort World. The tunneling company expects to open another station at Westgate in the summer.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company gets approval for more stations in Las Vegas