Tesla aims to produce 1.5 million cars in 2022 with the help of its Gigafactories in Shanghai, Berlin, and Texas. The Fremont Factory, Tesla’s original headquarters in California, will contribute to production numbers, too — as always.

During his opening remarks at the Q1 2022 earnings call, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn noted that the company still believes it will achieve a 50% or more growth rate by the of the year. Elon Musk supported Kirkhorn’s estimates.

“So, as Zach said, we remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus ‘21. I think, we actually have a reasonable shot at a 60% increase over last year. So, let’s see,” Musk stated.

Tesla started production at Giga Texas and Giga Berlin in the first quarter. The EV manufacturer highlighted that both Austin and Berlin factories were still just starting their ramps, and it may affect Tesla’s gross margins in Q2.

“Obviously, we ramped production, as you will know, with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. So, with two fantastic factories with great teams, and they are ramping rapidly.

“Now, with new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. And we expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year,” Musk noted in his opening remarks.

The Tesla CEO also shared that it usually takes 9 to 12 months to reach high-quality volume production in a new factory from the start of production. So, Berlin and Texas’ contributions to Tesla’s production numbers will probably be more evident towards Q3 or Q4.

Gigafactory Shanghai has substantially contributed to Tesla’s production numbers since it started building vehicles in 2019. The China-based factory shut down at the tail end of the last quarter due to a COVID outbreak. However, Kirkhorn said that Giga Shanghai is up and running again at a limited level. Tesla China is working hard to get back to full production swiftly.

“Well, we did lose a lot of important days of production. And because there are sort of upstream supplier challenges where a lot of suppliers also have lost many days of production. But Giga Shanghai is coming back with a vengeance,” Musk shared.

He forecasted that Giga Shanghai would likely produce the same number of vehicles in the second quarter as in Q1 2022. However, he added that Tesla China’s production numbers could also be slightly lower or higher than Q1, depending on any unforeseen challenges. Musk believes that Tesla China will pull through in Q2. He is even more hopeful for Q3 and Q4 — barring any other issues that might pop up.

“But then, Q3 and Q4 will be substantially higher. So, it seems likely that we’ll be able to produce over 1.5 million cars this year is my — that’s my best guess,” he stated.

