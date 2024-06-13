Tesla posts link to 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting livestream

By

Similar to other critical events from the company, the Tesla 2024 Annual Stockholders Meeting, also dubbed the 2024 Cyber Roundup, would be accessible to the public through a livestream. The livestream link for the upcoming event has been posted by the EV maker on YouTube.

Tesla’s 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting is expected to be one of the company’s most important to date, especially since TSLA investors would be voting on two critical topics — the ratification of Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award and the proposed redomestication of Tesla to Texas from Delaware. With this in mind, it would not be surprising if numerous people tuned into the livestream of the 2024 Cyber Roundup.

While Giga Texas is a massive venue for the 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting, the number of attendees to the actual event is limited. Tesla noted on its official website that the company is conducting a random drawing to determine which TSLA shareholders are eligible to attend the event. Stockholders could also participate in a Virtual Stockholder Meeting, where they can access the event’s livestream and have the option to submit votes on the meeting’s agenda items.

Over the past few weeks, numerous Tesla shareholders and experts have weighed in on the electric vehicle maker’s proposals at the 2024 Cyber Roundup. Former Ford CEO Mark Fields, for one, predicted that Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award would be ratified by TSLA shareholders. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacchonaghi, on the other hand, predicted that Tesla shares could see a drop if shareholders reject the ratification of Musk’s 2018 compensation plan.

Interestingly enough, Florida’s Pension Board has noted that it had voted for the ratification of Elon Musk’s CEO Performance Award. The agency also explained that the plan rewards performance, and that the pay package is actually well structured. “Equity plan exhibits very high levels of pay-for-performance and requires the attainment of strict performance objectives with a strong performance orientation. Plan’s design is very well structured,” the agency noted.

Tesla’s 2024 Cyber Roundup livestream can be viewed below. The livestream to the event is expected to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.

