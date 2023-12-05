Tesla’s $25,000 car to be built at Giga Texas, then Giga Mexico: Elon Musk

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared some new details about the automaker’s plans for its next-generation, $25,000 electric vehicle (EV), including that it will be built first in Austin, Texas.

On Tuesday, longtime auto industry veteran Sandy Munro shared a new interview with Musk, held following the Cybertruck delivery event. During the interview, the two talked mostly about the Cybertruck, though they also discussed Tesla’s next-generation vehicle for a few minutes.

While Musk said he couldn’t share any details about unit volume and dates for the next-gen EV, due to them being suggestive of Tesla’s financials, he did go on to share a few things. For one, Musk said that Tesla was “quite far advanced” in working to develop the low-cost, high-volume EV, adding that he reviews the production line plans for that on a weekly basis.

“The first production line will be here in the Gigafactory in Texas, in this facility,” he said during the interview.

Munro followed up on the statement, saying he thought it would be built at Tesla’s upcoming Gigafactory in Mexico, to which Musk responded that the Nuevo León-based plant would be the second location to build the high-volume model.

Musk has also said that Tesla’s Gigafactory outside of Berlin would eventually build a low-cost car, so it stands to reason that it will be the third or fourth of the automaker’s plants to get a production line for the highly anticipated EV.

As for why the next-gen EV will be built at Giga Texas before Giga Mexico, Musk says that it will take too long to construct the plant, suggesting that Tesla may hope to begin producing the vehicle before the Nuevo León plant is completed in the coming years.

In the lead up to the statement, Musk noted that the manufacturing line will be unlike anything people have seen before, even saying it would “blow people’s minds.”

“The revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people’s minds,” Musk said. “It’s not like any car production that anyone has ever seen.”

Musk also said the production system was the most interesting thing about the company’s plans for the EV, noting that it will be a huge step forward in available technology.

“It’s a level of production technology that is far in advance of any automotive plant on Earth,” Musk added.

The conversation about the so-called $25,000 car takes place about two-thirds of the way through the interview, which touches on the Cybertruck, Tesla’s Giga Presses, the supply chain and more.

You can watch the full interview from Munro below, which marks the second time the auto industry veteran has interviewed Musk.

