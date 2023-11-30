Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: First Looks Inside of Gigafactory Texas

By

The Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event is set to launch at 2 p.m. Central Time, and we are getting our first looks inside the event thanks to those on the ground.

Tesla is set to deliver the first Cybertruck units this afternoon, and there are still a lot of questions left to answer, including range, pricing, and other significant details that customers and the public want to know about the pickup.

Here’s what we have seen from those at the event thus far:

Stainless Steel Guest Passes

In tune with the Cybertruck, the guest passes Tesla provided to those invited to the event are stainless steel, just like the pickup is:

Tesla Cybertruck Demo Drives

It appears those who are in attendance will be able to take a Cybertruck unit for a test spin on a designated route near Gigafactory Texas, where the event is taking place:

Tesla also gave test drives at the unveiling event four years ago, and we were there to experience one of the first-ever rides in the Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertruck Teardown

Parts of the Cybertruck are also on display, including the body, front-drive unit, and casting.

Front Cybertruck drive unit pic.twitter.com/uvGxXzstGs — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck Production Line

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an image of the Cybertruck production line just a couple of hours ago, showing multiple units that appear to be ready for delivery.

These units are likely set to be the ones that are handed over to customers in the coming hours.

We will be Live Blogging the event here. You can keep up with our coverage of the event, and there will also be a live stream on X.

