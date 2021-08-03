Tesla $25K compact electric car prototype has been completed: rumor

By

It appears that Tesla China is making good progress in its development of the highly-anticipated $25k compact electric car. If recent rumors from China are any indication, it appears that the upcoming affordable EV is still planned for trial production for the end of 2021.

The update about Tesla China’s newest electric vehicle was shared by noted automotive segment leaker 不是郑小康, who has proven to be accurate in the past. According to the industry leaker, the prototype for Tesla’s $25K car has already been completed, and most suppliers for the vehicle’s production have already been lined up.

The elusive cheaper compact Model Whatever may come sooner than you think. The prototype is said to have been completed & most component suppliers have been lined up. Trial production has been planned for the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZCRDfc58kf — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) July 30, 2021

With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Tesla China’s affordable electric car actually enters its trial production phase by the end of the year. It should be noted, of course, that these updates are considered rumors for now, despite them being shared by a prolific source that has proven reliable to date.

The development of the $25K Tesla from China has pretty much been kept secret, though previous filings and interviews with company executives have provided some hints at the development of the upcoming vehicle. Back in January, for example, local media outlet Sina Motors reported that Tesla had already started the environmental impact assessment for the $25K car.

The China-based publication reported back then that the first batch of the $25K Tesla would likely be testing at the latter half of the year. A prototype being completed in the third quarter does seem to go in line with these reports. This bodes well for the EV maker, especially since Tesla China President Tom Zhu confirmed back in February that the highly-anticipated vehicle would be made available worldwide.

“The center is in Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, where we are now. We are now building our China R&D center right here. This R&D center is also the first Tesla R&D center outside the United States…In the future, we want to design, develop and produce an original model in China, manufactured here and sold to the whole world. This R&D center is the starting point of the goal,” Zhu said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla $25K compact electric car prototype has been completed: rumor